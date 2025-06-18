news
Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.
In addition, it is now possible to copy the values from one run configuration to another with the new “Clone into This” button, independent of the build configuration they belong to, and switching the active build configuration also switches the set of available run configurations.