9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

LinuxGizmos.com

Tokay Pro Replaces ESP32 with NXP i.MX 8M Plus for Industrial Edge AI

Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.

Internet Society

How Nonprofits Run the Internet

With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running. 

The Internet Society at IGF 2025 in Norway (The Who, What, When, Where, and Why)

How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year. 

Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 18, 2025

Qt Creator 17

One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.

In addition, it is now possible to copy the values from one run configuration to another with the new “Clone into This” button, independent of the build configuration they belong to, and switching the active build configuration also switches the set of available run configurations.

Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine
Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
 
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
The end is near for Windows 10
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.
Android 16’s boring debut is a sour note on the big update, and at the worst time
Find ASCII Emoji Easily with this GNOME Shell Applet
There are two kinds of people in the world
Review: SDesk 2025.05.06 (aka 20mini)
SDesk is an Arch-based project which aims to provide a modern
PeaZip 10.5 File Archiver Released with Faster Performance and New Features
PeaZip 10.5, an open-source file archiver
From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online
The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.
