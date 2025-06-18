news
Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA drivers 575.64 and 570.169 released for Linux
NVIDIA have today released two new stable GPU drivers for Linux systems, here's what's changed in each version.
Ruben Schade ☛ Graphics cards
Graphics cards were hot commodities. They were shovels in a gold rush, bought in haste in the hopes that you—YOU!— could strike it rich and cash out before the next sucker did. And if you couldn’t make it hashing pointless mathematics and carbon dioxide into the air in industrial quantities, you could always buy and scalp graphics cards for a tidy profit.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Multiple security issues in the X.Org X server and Xwayland disclosed, new versions released
Developer Olivier Fourdan announced multiple security issues in the X.Org X server and Xwayland, with new versions being released.