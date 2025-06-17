news
today's leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
Education
-
Undeadly ☛ j2k25 hackathon report from kn@: installer, low battery, and more
Many thanks to the OpenBSD foundation and Yasuoka for enabling this wonderful trip and awesome hackathon!
-
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025
Learn how Ubuntu powers HPE VM Essentials to deliver the simplicity, security, and scalability your business demands – making enterprise virtualization accessible to organizations of every size.
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 896
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 896 for the week of June 8 – 14, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Events
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, June 20, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, June 20 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice at the GNU/Linux Arena in Pordenone, Italy
Marco Marega writes: Hi, I’m Marco, an Italian translator and Member of The Document Foundation. Twice a year I take part in an event in Pordenone to promote LibreOffice within the stand “Linux Arena” of the PNLUG GNU/Linux User Group.
-
-