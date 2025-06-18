What I came up with is that the server might be relying on implicit state to drive its state machine. A server of the time would likely be using select to multiplex IO. I’m imagining a server might assume that each connection can only create one wakeup for one reason at a time. We wake up to read from the net connection. We read the MAIL FROM, then start some operation to check that, and wait for a response. If we wake up again because the net connection has RCPT TO pending, we might reply to that before the from address has been checked. This is quite some time before SPF, but we can imagine something like it.