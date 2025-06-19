Data loss is not a theoretical risk — it is a measurable, frequent occurrence. A 2022 Veeam Data Protection Trends Report found that 76% of organizations experienced at least one ransomware attack last year, and that less than half of their data could be reliably recovered. Hardware failures, operational mistakes, and malicious attacks continue to expose weaknesses in traditional backup and recovery strategies. And if that wasn’t enough, let’s look at another lovely statistic: according to the University of Texas, 94% of companies that experience catastrophic data loss do not survive—43% never reopen, and 51% close within two years.

These numbers highlight an uncomfortable or even painful truth: without a resilient disaster recovery (DR) strategy, even minor disruptions can escalate into existential threats.

Yet many organizations still operate without DR planning, either assuming that backups alone are enough or underestimating how quickly downtime and data loss can cascade into broader impacts. In today's environment—with ransomware, hardware failures, and configuration errors all presenting daily risks—having a continuous, reliable disaster recovery strategy is not optional. It's critical.