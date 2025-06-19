news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ 20 Daily Linux Commands System Administrators Use in Production
While Linux offers thousands of commands, not all of them are part of your day-to-day toolbox. However, there’s a core set of powerful, reliable commands that you’ll find yourself using every single day, often multiple times.
TecMint ☛ How to Automate Daily Linux Health Checks with a Bash Script + Cron
You don’t want to wait for users to report issues. As a sysadmin, your goal should be to detect problems before they affect users or production workloads.
Klara ☛ Disaster Recovery with ZFS: A Practical Guide
Data loss is not a theoretical risk — it is a measurable, frequent occurrence. A 2022 Veeam Data Protection Trends Report found that 76% of organizations experienced at least one ransomware attack last year, and that less than half of their data could be reliably recovered. Hardware failures, operational mistakes, and malicious attacks continue to expose weaknesses in traditional backup and recovery strategies. And if that wasn’t enough, let’s look at another lovely statistic: according to the University of Texas, 94% of companies that experience catastrophic data loss do not survive—43% never reopen, and 51% close within two years.
These numbers highlight an uncomfortable or even painful truth: without a resilient disaster recovery (DR) strategy, even minor disruptions can escalate into existential threats.
Yet many organizations still operate without DR planning, either assuming that backups alone are enough or underestimating how quickly downtime and data loss can cascade into broader impacts. In today's environment—with ransomware, hardware failures, and configuration errors all presenting daily risks—having a continuous, reliable disaster recovery strategy is not optional. It's critical.
Digital Camera World ☛ My commercial real estate photography tips will help you avoid bad-quality realtor photos
If you’re shooting some cool-looking evening real estate photos, then you’ll likely want to use a white balance preset or even set it manually, but for daytime shooting, most modern cameras boast decent auto white balance. However, it’s imperative that you shoot RAW. Not only does this provide you more flexibility when editing, but it means you’re free to alter the color temperature of your images (the white balance) in post-production. So, if you’ve made a mistake or the image looks a little off on a large monitor screen, you can quickly and easily correct it, with virtually no penalty at all. When shooting JPEG, if your white balance is off, the image could be completely ruined.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on AlmaLinux 10. Setting up a robust web hosting environment requires the right foundation. The LAMP stack—comprising Linux, Apache, MariaDB (or MySQL), and PHP—represents one of the most trusted and widely-deployed web server configurations in the industry.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenEMR on Fedora 42
OpenEMR stands as one of the most comprehensive open-source electronic health records and medical practice management solutions available today. This powerful healthcare software provides medical professionals with robust patient management, scheduling, billing, and clinical documentation capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KiCad on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
KiCad stands as one of the most powerful open-source electronic design automation (EDA) software solutions available today. This comprehensive PCB design suite offers professional-grade capabilities for schematic capture, PCB layout design, and 3D visualization without the hefty price tag of proprietary alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Coolify on Debian 12
Self-hosting applications has become increasingly popular among developers and businesses seeking greater control over their deployment infrastructure. Coolify emerges as a powerful solution for those looking to create their own deployment platform without the complexity of traditional DevOps tools.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Podman on Fedora 42
Podman has become the preferred container management solution for Fedora users, offering a secure, daemonless approach to running containers. For Fedora 42 users looking to enhance their containerization capabilities, Podman provides a robust alternative to Docker with additional security benefits and seamless integration with Red Hat-based systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fail2Ban on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Server security remains a critical concern for system administrators managing GNU/Linux infrastructure. Brute force attacks targeting SSH services pose significant threats to server integrity, making intrusion prevention systems essential components of any robust security strategy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Warp Terminal on Fedora 42
Warp Terminal represents a significant evolution in command-line interfaces, offering a modern, GPU-accelerated experience built with Rust. For Fedora 42 users seeking to elevate their terminal workflow, Warp provides an impressive array of features that transform traditional command-line interactions into a more intuitive and efficient process.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on AlmaLinux 10
VirtualBox stands as one of the most popular open-source virtualization platforms, enabling users to run multiple operating systems simultaneously on a single machine. When combined with AlmaLinux 10, an enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution that serves as a community-driven RHEL alternative, VirtualBox creates a powerful virtualization environment perfect for development, testing, and production scenarios.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jitsi Meet on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Fedora 42. Video conferencing has become essential for modern communication, whether for business meetings, educational sessions, or personal connections. Jitsi Meet stands out as a powerful open-source video conferencing solution that prioritizes privacy and security while delivering exceptional performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHP on AlmaLinux 10
PHP 8.4 represents a significant advancement in web development technology, introducing groundbreaking features like property hooks, asymmetric visibility, and substantial performance improvements. For developers and system administrators running AlmaLinux 10, installing this latest PHP version unlocks enhanced capabilities while maintaining the stability and security that enterprise environments demand.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CockroachDB on openSUSE
CockroachDB represents a revolutionary approach to distributed database management, offering horizontal scalability and strong consistency across multiple nodes. This comprehensive guide will walk you through every step of installing CockroachDB on openSUSE, from initial system preparation to production-ready cluster deployment.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix "ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'pip'" on Ubuntu 24.04
I was trying to import pip in a python project I was building, once I ran the python code I got the error "ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'pip'" in the terminal, the python code wasn't able to run because of this error.