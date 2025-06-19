news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025



Quoting: KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design —

KiCad has long been a go-to open-source tool for electronic design automation (EDA) for engineers, hobbyists, and PCB designers. It’s a favorite among professionals and enthusiasts alike, offering a robust suite of features for schematic capture and PCB layout.

As you know, the Linux desktop environment shifts from the long-standing X11 display server protocol to Wayland, but it looks like this might not be the best choice for this software. Here’s why.

The KiCad development team recently published a detailed update on Wayland compatibility, clarifying the current support state and why some issues remain out of their hands. The team wants to set clear user expectations with major distributions like Fedora and Ubuntu moving toward Wayland by default.