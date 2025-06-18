BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

Upon hearing this, web developers often reply “oh, you like server-side rendering,” to which I usually wince and answer “more or less.” You have to pick your battles when chipping away at a decade of miseducation. At least people know what I’m talking about.

But “server-side rendering” is a horrible term. It implies that the server is not just doing more work, but doing hard work, work that’s best left to the experts. None of this is true. You, too, can do server-side “rendering,” with essentially no effort, in whatever programming language you prefer.

Once you understand that, you’ll start to see the web the way I do: as the simplest, easiest, and most powerful interface for computation ever created.