Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More
-
Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework Laptop 12 press reviews are live and Framework
We have a lot of updates to share with you today: Framework Laptop 12 press reviews are live and shipments are starting, Framework Laptop 13 (AMD Ryzen 300 Series) is now in stock, and we have a number of events coming up!
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Unboxing the Legend Continues: Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration.
I recently received a boxed Amiga 1000 which was in excellent condition, but required a little work. It came with two original Amiga 1000 mice and the keyboard, all of which needed work. Today I’ll cover the mouse restoration.
-
Hackaday ☛ ESP32 Dashboard Is A Great Way To Stay Informed
The original ESP32 may be a little long in the tooth by now, but it remains a potent tool for connected devices. We were drawn to [Max Pflaum]’s ESP32 Dashboard as a great example, it’s an ESP32 hooked up to an e-paper display. The hardware is simple enough, but the software is what makes it interesting.
-
Hackaday ☛ ZPUI Could Be Your Tiny Embedded GUI
One of the most frustrating things to me is looking at a freshly-flashed and just powered up single board computer. My goal with them is always getting to a shell – installing packages, driving GPIOs, testing my proof of concept code, adjusting the device tree to load peripheral drivers. Before I can do any of that, I need shell access, and getting there can be a real hassle.
-
Hackaday ☛ Split Keyboard Uses No PCB
When [daniely101] wanted a split keyboard, he decided to build his own. It wound up costing $25 to create a wireless board with no custom PCB required. Each half has its own microcontroller, and the whole thing connects via Bluetooth. While we don’t mind making a PCB, we can appreciate that you could change your mind easily with this wiring scheme.