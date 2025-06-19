GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

This is, to some degree, a followup to this 2014 post. The TLDR of that is that, many a moon ago, the corporate overlords at Abusive Monopolist Microsoft that decide all PC hardware behaviour decreed that the best way to handle an eraser emulation on a stylus is by having a button that is hardcoded in the firmware to, upon press, send a proximity out event for the pen followed by a proximity in event for the eraser tool. Upon release, they dogma'd, said eraser button shall virtually move the eraser out of proximity followed by the pen coming back into proximity. Or, in other words, the pen simulates being inverted to use the eraser, at the push of a button. Truly the future, back in the happy times of the mid 20-teens.

In a world where you don't want to update your software for a ne