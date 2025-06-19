news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Plasma Mobile: The Dev Log: April 2024 - June 2025
Updates in the project in 2024 and the first half of 2025
The Plasma Mobile team is happy to announce the developments in the project over the past few months!
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
MWL ☛ BSDCan Gifts
This was my last year as BSDCan chair. The committee worked hard make the con happen. That’s not to my credit, though I am slightly proud of myself in selecting as potential members “people likely to complete tasks” and persuading them to volunteer.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Graphics Stack
-
Peter Hutterer: libinput and tablet tool eraser buttons
This is, to some degree, a followup to this 2014 post. The TLDR of that is that, many a moon ago, the corporate overlords at Abusive Monopolist Microsoft that decide all PC hardware behaviour decreed that the best way to handle an eraser emulation on a stylus is by having a button that is hardcoded in the firmware to, upon press, send a proximity out event for the pen followed by a proximity in event for the eraser tool. Upon release, they dogma'd, said eraser button shall virtually move the eraser out of proximity followed by the pen coming back into proximity. Or, in other words, the pen simulates being inverted to use the eraser, at the push of a button. Truly the future, back in the happy times of the mid 20-teens.
In a world where you don't want to update your software for a ne
-
-
-
Debian Family
-
Sergio Durigan Junior: GCC, glibc, stack unwinding and relocations - A war story
I’ve been meaning to write a post about this bug for a while, so here it is (before I forget the details!).
-
Debian Outreach Team: GSoC 2025 Introduction: Make Debian for Raspberry Pi Build Again
Hello everyone! I am Kurva Prashanth, Interested in the lower level working of system software, CPUs/SoCs and Hardware design. I was introduced to Open Hardware and Embedded GNU/Linux while studying electronics and embedded systems as part of robotics coursework. Initially, I did not pay much attention to it and quickly moved on. However, a short talk on “Liberating SBCs using Debian” by Yuvraj at MiniDebConf India, 2021 caught my interest.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ What are our partners building for device makers? Explore the highlights from Ubuntu IoT Day Singapore
Our first Ubuntu IoT Day in Southeast Asia – and our first ever event in Singapore! It was long overdue, as several attendees were quick to remind us.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Adopts Chrony + NTS for Secure Network Time
Ubuntu 25.10 switches to Chrony with Network Time Security (NTS) for authenticated time sync, improving security over the existing setup.
-
-