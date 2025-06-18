news
Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Post-Bayesianism? Let’s try it!
A recent seminar introduced me to a new kind of statistical inference called post-Bayesianism. It has its own website, seminar series, Youtube videos and, most importantly, a cool name.
Evgeni Golov: Arguing with an Hey Hi (AI) or how Evgeni tried to use CodeRabbit
Everybody is trying out Hey Hi (AI) assistants these days, so I figured I'd jump on that train and see how fast it derails.
I went with CodeRabbit because I've seen it on YouTube — ads work, I guess.
jBPM as an Hey Hi (AI) orchestration platform – Part 2
This series presents jBPM as a platform for orchestrating external AI-centric environments.
Rlang ☛ Shiny in Production 2025: Full Length Talks
Rlang ☛ Correlation Analysis of Silver, Bitcoin, SOXX, and Blockchain Index with {corrr} package
Silver, Nasdaq Blockchain Economy Index, Bitcoin, and iShares Semiconductor ETF are always thought of as correlated with each other by investors. We will test this perception with the corrr package.
Rlang ☛ Internship – Data Science with openwashdata – 80% or more
As part of our Open Science team you will support us in developing efficient data cleaning processes, comprehensible visualizations, and teaching events that provide an inclusive and safe learning environment.
Rlang ☛ My data science internship with the openwashdata team
I was first introduced to Global Health Engineering (GHE) when I took a fantastic class; “International Engineering: Hubris to Hope” by Prof. Elizabeth Tilley.
KDAB ☛ KDAB at NDC Techtown 2025
Meet KDAB at NDC Techtown 2025, taking place 22–25 September in Kongsberg, Norway. You will have to opportunity to attend live demos and receive expert insights into performance optimization and software tooling at the exhibition. Our experts look forward to answering your questions directly.
Qt ☛ Qt 6.10 Beta 1 Released
We have released Qt 6.10 Beta 1! You can download it via the Qt Online Installer. Source packages are also available; commercial users can find them in the Qt Account Portal, while open-source users can access them in the open-source download area.
Qt ☛ A Practical Guide to Generating Squish Test Scripts with Hey Hi (AI) Assistants
After our last article on using Squish via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), see here, many customers requested more guidance on generating test scripts. This post focuses on one possible setup for using Hey Hi (AI) assistants to create Squish test scripts.
Collabora ☛ Meet Boardswarm, a new Open Source tool for board management and distributed development
Improving access, flexibility, and CI integration for development boards, making it easier for developers to work with embedded hardware, no matter where they are.
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.9.1 is released
The latest patch release of Qt for Android Automotive 6.9.1 was released. This release is based on Qt LTS 6.9.1 with over 450 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements done to Qt base. There are no additional Qt for Android Automotive features delivered with version 6.9.1.