The European Union's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) has caused a stir in the software-development world. Thanks to advocacy by the Eclipse Foundation, Open Source Initiative, Linux Foundation, Mozilla, and others, open-source software projects generally have minimal requirements under the CRA — but nothing to do with law is ever quite so simple. Marta Rybczyńska spoke at Linaro Connect 2025 about the impact of the CRA on the open-source ecosystem, with an emphasis on the importance of understanding a project's role under the CRA. She later participated in a panel discussion with Joakim Bech, Kate Stewart, and Mike Bursell about how the CRA would impact embedded open-source development.

Rybczyńska is not a lawyer. She's a security professional and a developer, but ""we cannot leave law to the lawyers"". A company in need of legal advice should go to its lawyer; for the rest of us, we have to rely on summaries from interested non-lawyers, or our own research.

The CRA has already become law, but does not come completely into force until 2027, Rybczyńska said. Some provisions start earlier than others; as of September 2026, vendors will need to report exploited vulnerabilities. ""Basically everything"" is affected: any software or hardware that is or can be connected to the Internet and is sold in Europe. There are specific exceptions for web sites, for products with existing regulations, and for hobby projects (including many open-source projects). Open-source stewards, organizations that guide an open-source project but don't qualify as manufacturers, also have reduced requirements.