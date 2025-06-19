news
today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ New App to Browse & Install Tons of Wallpapers, Icon & GTK Themes
Want to try out different wallpapers, icons, and/or app themes in Linux? There’s new app lets you browse tons of wallpapers, icons, GTK and Gnome Shell themes, and install any one with single click. It’s GNU/Linux Theme Store, a free open-source Rust written application that features GTK4 user interface designed for GNOME.
VirtualBox Guest Additions on Kali GNU/Linux Install Guide 2025
Learn the correct method to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Kali Linux. This guide solves vBox fullscreen problems, enables shared folders, and improves performance.
HowTo Geek ☛ Boost Your Linux Terminal Productivity by Learning This Advanced Search Syntax
Searching your file system can be tricky. For example, do you sometimes find it difficult to be specific or exact? Or perhaps it's too noisy? Regex can solve these issues and more. It's powerful, universal, and flexible, and the basics will carry you a very long way.
Regex is a pattern-matching language; it's a way to expressively describe patterns that match strings (e.g., words or sentences). For example, say you're searching your hard drive for an image called foo, but you cannot remember if it's a JPEG or a PNG. We can use regex with fd like this: fd 'foo\.(jpg|png)'.