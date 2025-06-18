news
How to Delete Non-Empty Directory in Any GNU/Linux You want?
In Linux, if you are using a command line to manage your files, then you know how it can be annoying to see the error while “Directory not empty“, especially if you don’t know how to fix it. I know, we’ve all been there.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Set Up WordPress Multisite on Debian 13
This blog post will explain what WordPress Multisite is, its advantages and disadvantages, and most importantly how to set up WordPress Multisite on Debian 13. WordPress Multisite lets you manage multiple websites from a single dashboard without the need for separate WordPress installations.
Linux Journal ☛ Arch GNU/Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
Arch GNU/Linux has long been revered in the GNU/Linux community for its minimalist design, rolling release model, and cutting-edge technology adoption. Now, in a move that underscores its commitment to innovation and security, Arch GNU/Linux has officially added support for a Rust-based init system — marking a significant milestone not just for the distribution itself, but for the broader GNU/Linux ecosystem. This bold step positions Arch at the forefront of the trend towards modern, memory-safe system components and could signal a turning point in how critical low-level GNU/Linux processes are designed and maintained.
Kali GNU/Linux VirtualBox Setup Guide for backdoored Windows 10 and 11
Learn how to set up Kali GNU/Linux VirtualBox on backdoored Windows 10 and 11 using pre-built images. Complete guide with step-by-step instructions.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Seaborn on AlmaLinux 10
Data visualization plays a crucial role in modern data analysis and machine learning workflows. Seaborn, a powerful Python statistical data visualization library built on top of Matplotlib, provides an intuitive interface for creating informative and aesthetically pleasing statistical graphics.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flask on Manjaro
Flask stands as one of the most popular Python web frameworks, offering developers a lightweight yet powerful foundation for building web applications. Manjaro Linux, with its Arch-based architecture and user-friendly package management, provides an excellent environment for Flask development.
ID Root ☛ How To Setup Virtual Host Apache on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up Apache virtual hosts on AlmaLinux 10 is essential for hosting multiple websites on a single server efficiently. Virtual hosting allows you to serve different websites from the same Apache installation, making it a cost-effective solution for web developers, businesses, and hosting providers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Goland on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
GoLand, JetBrains’ powerful integrated development environment (IDE) designed specifically for Go programming, offers developers an exceptional coding experience with advanced features like intelligent code completion, debugging capabilities, and seamless version control integration. Installing GoLand on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides Go developers with a robust, professional-grade development environment that significantly enhances productivity and code quality.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Visual Studio Code on AlmaLinux 10 [Ed: Proprietary spyware of Microsoft]
Visual Studio Code has revolutionized the way developers write, debug, and manage code across multiple platforms. As Microsoft’s flagship code editor, VS Code offers an unparalleled combination of lightweight performance and powerful functionality that makes it the preferred choice for millions of developers worldwide.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MISP on Fedora 42
Installing MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform) on Fedora 42 provides cybersecurity professionals with a powerful threat intelligence sharing platform. MISP enables organizations to collect, store, and share cybersecurity indicators efficiently. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of deploying MISP on Fedora 42, from system preparation to final configuration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache on AlmaLinux 10
Apache HTTP Server remains one of the world’s most trusted and widely-used web servers, powering millions of websites across the globe. When paired with AlmaLinux 10, a robust RHEL-based distribution, it creates an enterprise-grade hosting environment that’s both reliable and cost-effective.
AboutChromebooks ☛ Using OBS for Chromebook In 2025
OBS Studio, also known as Open Broadcaster Software, is a popular open-source tool used to record and stream videos.
Since its launch in 2012, the software has earned a massive user base and support from thousands of contributors globally.
If you’re using a Chromebook and want to run OBS, you might have visited their official site only to realize there’s no direct support for ChromeOS.
But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. This article explains how to set up OBS for Chromebook and suggests other tools if you prefer alternatives.
Network World ☛ Master Linux Math in Seconds: How to Use the expr Command Like a Pro
Want to perform quick math right from your Linux terminal? In this Linux tip, Sandra Henry-Stocker (author of the Unix as a Second Language blog on NetworkWorld) breaks down the expr command—a powerful way to do basic arithmetic like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division in your command line. You’ll learn how to: Run math operations using expr Save results into variables Understand operator precedence (order of operations) Perfect for beginners and seasoned Linux users alike! 🔔 Subscribe to InfoWorld for more Linux tips: https://www.youtube.com/@InfoWorld 💬 Got questions or topic suggestions? Drop them in the comments below. 👍 Like and share this video to help fellow Linux enthusiasts!