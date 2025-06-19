news
Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More
-
The Register UK ☛ Google's unloved plan to fix web permissions gathers support
The debate is around the implementation of a proposed web specification called Page Embedded Permission Control (PEPC), which would allow browsers to render HTML buttons that make permission requests for access to the device camera, microphone, and geolocation data.
The proposal touches on a crucial question: whose interests does the browser serve? The user, the website owner, or the browser maker?
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ The web is more than just information
I’m sad if we see the web that we used to browse through in our browsers get hidden behind the curtains to only be a feeding machine to the LLMs that we interact with to get information.
Web is so much more than that. Web is the digital home and a shared world for many of us. The personal websites with their unique charm and quirks that showcase not only the information its creators share for you to read but the personality that comes through their design and structure.
-
Mozilla
-
Servo (Linux Foundation) ☛ The Servo Blog: This month in Servo: color inputs, SVG, embedder JS, and more!
Two big pieces of news for images in Servo this month:
- We now display animated GIFs in all their animated glory (@rayguo17, #36286)!
-
Firefox Nightly: Absolute Unit of an Update – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 183
Highlights
-