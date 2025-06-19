Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

HydraSDR RFOne Preview Highlights Extensible SDR Design with Open Firmware

HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Tokay Pro Replaces ESP32 with NXP i.MX 8M Plus for Industrial Edge AI

Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs

Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.

Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

Internet Society

How Nonprofits Run the Internet

With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running. 

news

Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show
3 new episodes
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS-centric links
Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in
fake "open"
Programming Leftovers
Development stuff
Web Browsers, Firefox Nightly, Servo Blog, and More
WWW picks
today's howtos
3 howtos
GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps
some GNOME picks
Games: Godot, Steam, and More
a handful of stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware news
Kernel News and Security Lapses, Patches
Linux related
Security Leftovers
Security links
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.3, Linux 6.12.34, and Linux 6.6.94
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.3 kernel
Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs
Fwupd 2.0.12 has been released today as the twelfth maintenance update to the fwupd 2.0 series of this open-source Linux firmware update utility, adding support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks
Red Hat picks
today's howtos
a lot from idroot
Programming Leftovers
Development-related stuff
Security Leftovers
Security news
Android Leftovers
Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means
KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design
The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations
I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one
There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux
With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser
Web Browsers in CLI
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More
Hardware leftovers
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing
This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian
Based on the rock-solid Debian
Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE
"At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More
Latest in GamingOnLinux
LWN Articles on Kernel
6 or dozen outside paywall
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
last batch for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch
gaming stuff
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
The end is near for Windows 10
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland
Graphics leftovers
today's howtos
howtos galore
Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Open Hardware Leftovers
hardware news
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
today's leftovers
BSD and more
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers: nginx and Mozilla
mostly Mozilla
Debian Leftovers
Debian picks
Red Hat Leftovers
IBM and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show and Politics in Free Software
political slant today
Dozzle 8.13 and GNOME Development Updates
FOSS news
today's howtos
many for today
Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine
Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds
Games: Away Team, Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
FSF Fundraiser, FSF adds provisional board member Alexandre Oliva
Some FSF news
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles