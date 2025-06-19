news
Openwashing and .NET Vendor Lock-in
-
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source and the future of European Hey Hi (AI) sovereignty: Insights from Vivatech 2025 [Ed: This Microsoft front group (OSI) would rather guard Microsoft monopoly than really advance what Europe needs. This is "hey hi" nonsense, i.e. hyping up a scam of Microsoft.]
The Vivatech panel made one thing clear: Open Source Hey Hi (AI) isn't just a matter of sharing code—it's about power, trust, and sovereignty. France and Europe must double down on the principles that foster permissionless innovation and embrace European culture and values.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Ollama: Open Source Hey Hi (AI) That Runs on Your Computer [Ed: but these LLMs are proprietary]
In this explainer, Jack Wallen will not only explain Ollama, he'll walk you through getting it running on your GNU/Linux box.
-
Amazon Inc ☛ Port your .NET Framework applications to Linux with AWS Transform for .NET