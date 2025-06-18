news
today's howtos
-
Jakub Kadlčík: Copr builders powered by bootc
As of today, all Copr builder virtual machines are now being spawned from bootc images, which is no small feat because the builder infrastructure involves multiple architectures (x86_64, aarch64, ppc64le, s390x), multiple clouds (Amazon AWS, I.C.B.M. Cloud), and on-premise hypervisors.
-
How to Install LMMS on FunOS
If you’re looking to create music on your computer using free and open-source software, LMMS (Linux MultiMedia Studio) is one of the best tools available. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to install and uninstall LMMS on FunOS, a lightweight GNU/Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS.
-
Vincent Delft ☛ Vincent's blog
immich is a photo and video which is mainly running inside a docker container. This post will mainly show how simple it is to install it on a FreeBSD host.
-
[Old] Simon B ☛ OpenBSD - veb's, vport's and vlan's - sb's home | kaizo.org
I run multiple VLAN’s over the same cables down to an OpenBSD firewall/router appliance to seperate network traffic, increase security, and control the flow of devices being able to talk to each other. In times past, I had a single wireless AP with a single SSID, but slowly and surely more and more ’things’ started to appear on the network. Every visitor to my house usually asks for the wireless password, which meant my wireless credentials were propogating across the internet into all manner of keychains, password managers, device backups, etc. This needed to change, and this is how I regained control over my ’trusted’ networks.
My current setup is thus: [...]
-
[Old] Unfriendly Grinch ☛ OpenBSD Routing Tables and Routing Domains
Traditionally speaking, the OpenBSD kernel routing system has a single table for routes. This means it only allows non-conflicting IP address assignments and all network interfaces on the system are connected to a single routing table.
Therefore, all interfaces on an OpenBSD server belong to rdomain 0 by default. Assuming that IP Forwarding is enabled and pf(4) allows it, traffic will flow freely between all interfaces. The functionality is also present in user-land tools such as dhclient(8) and dhcpd(8) and in the routing protocol daemons like ospfd(8), and bgpd(8). Support for virtual routing and firewalling first appeared in OpenBSD 4.6 with the addition of routing domains.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Linux kernel WireGuard can go 'fast' on decent hardware
Today, for reasons beyond the scope of this entry, I wound up wondering how fast we could make WireGuard go. So I grabbed a couple of spare servers we had with reasonably modern CPUs (by our limited standards), put our standard Ubuntu 24.04 on them, and took a quick look to see how fast I could make them go over 1G networking. To my surprise, the answer is that WireGuard can saturate that 1G network with no particularly special tuning, and the system CPU usage is relatively low (4.5% on the client iperf3 side, 8% on the server iperf3 side; each server has a single Xeon E-2226G). The low usage suggests that we could push well over 1G of WireGuard bandwidth through a 10G link, which means that I'm going to set one up for testing at some point.
-
SusamPal ☛ overflow-wrap vs break-word