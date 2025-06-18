I run multiple VLAN’s over the same cables down to an OpenBSD firewall/router appliance to seperate network traffic, increase security, and control the flow of devices being able to talk to each other. In times past, I had a single wireless AP with a single SSID, but slowly and surely more and more ’things’ started to appear on the network. Every visitor to my house usually asks for the wireless password, which meant my wireless credentials were propogating across the internet into all manner of keychains, password managers, device backups, etc. This needed to change, and this is how I regained control over my ’trusted’ networks.

My current setup is thus: [...]