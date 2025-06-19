Other Sites
With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running.
One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.
KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.
Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.
HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.
Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300
- TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.
- Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
- The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
- Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
- A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
- 'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
- The end is near for Windows 10
- Android may soon recommend you use an 'optimized' voice assistant — here's what that really means
- KiCad Advises Linux Users to Stick with X11 for Professional PCB Design
- The KiCad team outlines serious Wayland limitations
- I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one
- There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux
- With Version 9.0 Release, ONLYOFFICE Becomes an Even Better Choice for Linux Users
- ONLYOFFICE is getting better with each release
- Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser
- Web Browsers in CLI
- IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing
- This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements
- Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution
- Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch
- Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian
- Based on the rock-solid Debian
- Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE
- "At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"
- Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
- The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- 5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
- If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
- Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
- Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
- Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
- Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12
- Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
- If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
- Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
- Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
- Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine
- Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
- Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds
- The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
- The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
- Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
- I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
- Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
- GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
- GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
