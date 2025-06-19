news
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Risky Business, and Cyber Show
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 837: World’s Best Beta Tester
This week Jonathan chats with Geekwife! What does a normal user really think of Linux on the desktop and Open Source options? And what is it really like, putting up with Jonathan’s shenanigans? Watch to find out!
-
RiskyBiz ☛ Risky Business #796 -- With special guest co-host Chris Krebs - Risky Business Media
On this week’s show Patrick Gray and Adam Boileau are joined by special guest Chris Krebs to discuss the week’s cybersecurity news. They talk through: [...]
-
The Cyber Show ☛ Cyber Show #048 | S6 | In The Chair | Positive Security Thinking
We begin Season 6 by talking to Danny Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of Threatlocker, on the subjects of positive security, running a security product company, and what motivates us to be cyber-defenders