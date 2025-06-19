news
Fwupd 2.0.12 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for HP Portable USB-C Hubs
Coming one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.11, the fwupd 2.0.12 release adds support for the HP Portable USB-C hub, support for more Foxconn 5G modem products, support for more Intel Arc Battlemage devices, and device emulation support for Thunderbolt host controllers.
It also adds a configuration option for enforcing immutable device enumeration, support for loading multiple coSWID blobs from PE files, the ability to parse the SBOM data from fwupdx64.efi, as well as support for doing the efivarfs free space checks for dbx, db, KEK, and PK devices.