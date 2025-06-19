GNOME, Codegen, and GNOME Maps

Intro

I want to start off and say I’m really glad that my last blog was helpful to many wanting to understand Vala’s compiler. I hope this blog will also be just as informative and helpful. I want to talk a little about the basics of the compiler again, but this time, catering to the codegen phase. The phase that I’m actually working on, but has the least information in the Vala Docs.

Last blog, I briefly mentioned the directories codegen and ccode being part of the codegen phase. This blog will be going more into depth about it. The codegen phase takes the AST and outputs the C code tree (ccode* objects), so that it can be generated to C code more easily, usually by GCC or another C compiler you installed. When dealing with this phase, it’s really beneficial to know and understand at least a little bit of C.