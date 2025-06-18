news
Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta finally enables Proton on Linux fully, making Linux gaming simpler
At some point recently, Valve updated the Steam Beta Client with a change to the way Proton is enabled making Linux gaming easier. Quick note for newbies: Proton is a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux systems available on Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Run a post-apocalyptic food truck in Wasteland Bites and serve weird meals to strange creatures
Wasteland Bites is an upcoming questionable cooking sim set in the post-apocalypse. It looks thoroughly weird and I want it now. Coming from CosmicDev, who previously released the also very weird FPS Cosmic Call.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nautical Survival is an overlooked naval-based roguelite auto-shooter gem
Look away now if you value your free time, as Nautical Survival is an absolute gem that will throw your free hours overboard. I mentioned recently how I was on a bit of a quest to play every survivor-like I could find, and a reader emailed in about Nautical Survival. One I somehow missed, so I decided to rectify that situation. I wish I didn't, because it has completely reeled my in.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ POLDERS is a "quintessentially Dutch" city builder inspired by Townscaper
Reclaim the land from the sea in POLDERS, what the developer says is a "quintessentially Dutch" city builder inspired by Townscaper.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Borderlands 4 now up for pre-order with some post-launch content revealed
Despite the talk of Borderlands 4 potentially being $80, the pre-orders are up and the standard edition comes in at 59.99 / $69.99. That's still $10 / 10 more than Borderlands 3 was at release, but with the spiralling cost of these huge games (and the big salaries for the people at the top) it's not really a surprise to see the price is higher than before.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Spray Paint Simulator is the opposite of Power Wash Simulator and just as satisfying
Spray Paint Simulator is basically the opposite of Power Wash Simulator, instead of cleaning up you're making a slight mess - with paint. Disclosure: key provided for me.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming announce extra games for June including Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Amazon have revealed a bunch of extra games are coming to Prime Gaming and there's some great stuff in there for Amazon Prime subscribers.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ ACTION GAME MAKER confirm plans for Linux support for the editor and game exports
ACTION GAME MAKER is the brand new release from Gotcha Gotcha Games, who are known for the RPG Maker series and it's good news for Linux fans.