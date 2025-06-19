IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing

news

This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements, most notably support for WireGuard VPN.

This release introduces support for WireGuard, a modern VPN protocol designed for simplicity and performance. IPFire now includes a fully integrated interface to configure and manage WireGuard tunnels through the web user interface.