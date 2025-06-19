LWN Articles on Kernel

The 6.16 kernel will include a number of changes to how the kernel handles the processing of core dumps for crashed processes. Christian Brauner explained his reasons for doing this work as: ""Because I'm a clown and also I had it with all the CVEs because we provide a **** API for userspace"". The handling of core dumps has indeed been a constant source of vulnerabilities; with luck, the 6.16 work will result in rather fewer of them in the future.

[...]

A core dump is an image of a process's data areas — everything except the executable text; it can be used to investigate the cause of a crash by examining a process's state at the time things went wrong. Once upon a time, Unix systems would routinely place a core dump into a file called core in the current working directory when a program crashed. The main effects of this practice were to inspire system administrators worldwide to remove core files daily via cron jobs, and to make it hazardous to use the name core for anything you wanted to keep. Linux systems can still create core files, but are usually configured not to.

An alternative that is used on some systems is to have the kernel launch a process to read the core dump from a crashing process and, presumably, do something useful with it. This behavior is configured by writing an appropriate string to the core_pattern sysctl knob. A number of distributors use this mechanism to set up core-dump handlers that phone home to report crashes so that the guilty programs can, hopefully, be fixed.