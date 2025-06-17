Red Hat Leftovers

With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running.

How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year.