Red Hat Leftovers
The internet is on the cusp of its next major evolution. Moving beyond the traditional web of linked pages, we are entering the era of the spatial web. This transformative concept will blend the digital and physical worlds imperceptibly, redefining how we interact, conduct business and experience digital services. It will also shift user interaction from a request-based internet model to an intent-based internet model.
Deploying machine learning models has come a long way from manually uploading pickle files or calling Python scripts from cron jobs. Today, enterprise-grade Hey Hi (AI) must meet the same expectations as any other critical application--uptime, scalability, security, observability, and controlled rollout. As in many Kubernetes-native environments, one of the most effective ways to achieve that is by introducing a service mesh.
It is pleasing, indeed, whenever you think of something that would be useful for a particular platform and then you find out that the company is working on it. This is indeed what I thought of when we reviewed the IBM i – A Strategic Preview For 2025 And Beyond session hosted by I.C.B.M. i chief technology officer Steve Will at the recent POWERUp 2025 conference in Anaheim, California.