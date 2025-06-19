Games: Godot, Steam, and More

You buy gaming computers for their performance, so it certainly sucks when a "performance boosting" feature actually harms performance. This seems to be exactly what's happening for Linux users trying to use Alienware's G-Mode feature.

A feature on select Alienware laptops, known as "G-Mode" or "Game Shift," designed to enhance gaming performance with a single key press, is being removed from the Linux kernel. Developers have found that on certain models running Linux, the feature paradoxically leads to worse performance than the standard "performance" profile. The reversal of this feature was merged this week as part of the x86 platform driver fixes. The code is being reverted ahead of the Linux 6.16-rc3 release and is also slated to be back-ported to a Linux 6.15 point release. This will effectively disable the G-Mode functionality that was just introduced for the Alienware m16 R1 in the open-source driver.