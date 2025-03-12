news
Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
Debian 13 “Trixie” is set to launch in the middle of the year, just a few months from now, and it’s one of the most highly anticipated releases in the open-source community. It’s expected to be a major milestone for Linux in 2025, making every update about it exciting news. And this one is sure to get users even more hyped.
As you know, Debian isn’t just a highly reliable server OS—it also shines on the desktop, offering a rock-solid environment for countless users. That’s why the choice of desktop environment versions in each new Debian stable release always sparks plenty of interest and speculation. After all, users will be sticking with them for the next two years.
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Set to Debut with Debian 13
Debian 13 is just around the corner, and it’s getting closer to its final form with each passing day.
We announced in early March that the Trixie release would include the KDE Plasma 6.3.5 desktop environment—and now that’s officially confirmed. The “plasma-desktop 6.3.5” package set has been migrated to the Debian Testing branch, which will become the final Debian 13 release once all remaining bugs are resolved.
Along with the Plasma 6.3.5 desktop (the last in the 6.3.x series), users also get the KDE Gear 25.04.2 apps collection, built on Qt version 6.8.2.