Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

How Nonprofits Run the Internet

With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running. 

LinuxGizmos.com

HydraSDR RFOne Preview Highlights Extensible SDR Design with Open Firmware

HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Tokay Pro Replaces ESP32 with NXP i.MX 8M Plus for Industrial Edge AI

Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025

Windsurfers On The Oresund

Updated This Past Day

  1. BetaNews Appears to Have Fired All Of Its Staff
    Even serial sloppers

    New

  2. Gemini Links 18/06/2025: Magit and Farming
    Links for the day
  3. Slopwatch: BetaNews is Now a Slopfarm (Like Linuxsecurity) and Google News is Overwhelmed by Slopfarms
    The Web is bad
  4. Links 18/06/2025: SCOTUS Decision on Fentanylware (TikTok) Still Ignored, 4.5-Day Work Weeks
    Links for the day
  5. Links 17/06/2025: Windows TCO and G7 Rifts
    Links for the day
  6. The Right to Know and the Freedom to Report on Crime (at the Higher Echelons)
    I'd like to do the same thing for the next 20 years
  7. After the Web Becomes Slopped to Death
    A lot of people are rightly fed up with the "modern" Web
  8. Microsoft's Windows is a Niche Operating System in Africa
    African nations aren't a large contributor to Microsoft's income, but if many African nations move away from Windows, then the monopoly is at risk
  9. Like Most Social Control Media, Microsoft LinkedIn is Collapsing
    One reason for Microsoft acquisitions is debt-loading, i.e. offloading and burying its debt
  10. Microsoft is Losing Its Richest Clients
    Unlike some very poor countries, Germany and the EU are a considerable source of income to Microsoft
  11. Proprietary Means Not Secure
    Proprietary software tends to rely on secrecy, not good design
  12. Slop in 'AI' Clothing is a Passing Fad, We'll Get Past It (Like Blockchain Before That)
    Many people cheat in exams using slop and there are professionals that try using slop as a "shortcut"
  13. GNOME Does Not Campaign Against Microsoft, KDE Does
    It's good to see that KDE is still active in promotion of Free software - a term that it uses
  14. Slopwatch: BetaNews, Linuxsecurity, and Other Prolific Slopfarms
    name and shame the sites that establish such proliferation of slop
  15. Gemini Links 18/06/2025: Birch Lake and Loon Pond
    Links for the day
  16. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  17. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, June 17, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-06-12 to 2025-06-18
    2587 /about.shtml
    1494 /n/2025/06/13/When_They_Have_Nothing_Left_to_Help_Advance_Abusive_Litigation_.shtml
    1058 /index.shtml
    1043 /n/2024/07/13/OpenAI_and_ChatGPT_Could_Very_Well_Collapse_and_Shut_Down_Later.shtml
    1038 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    1005 /n/2025/06/16/July_2_2025_Would_Not_be_First_Big_Wave_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_Be.shtml
    976 /n/2025/06/12/EPO_s_Gareth_Lord_Asked_About_Quality_and_Productivity_or_Put_A.shtml
    859 /n/2025/06/16/BetaNews_Has_Just_Deleted_Its_Latest_Article_or_Got_Cracked_Aga.shtml
    851 /irc.shtml
    844 /n/2025/06/17/More_Stallmanites_Added_to_FSF_Board_and_Summer_Fundraiser_Comm.shtml
    726 /n/2025/06/18/GNOME_Does_Not_Campaign_Against_Microsoft_KDE_Does.shtml
    721 /n/2025/06/14/Online_Search_or_Large_Search_Engines_Aren_t_Working_Anymore.shtml
    717 /n/2025/06/16/Gemini_Protocol_Turns_6_on_Friday.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux picks
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
The end is near for Windows 10
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Open Hardware Leftovers
hardware news
Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
last batch for today
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch
gaming stuff
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland
Graphics leftovers
today's howtos
howtos galore
Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More
8 stories from GamingOnLinux
Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
today's leftovers
BSD and more
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Web Browsers/Web Servers: nginx and Mozilla
mostly Mozilla
Debian Leftovers
Debian picks
Red Hat Leftovers
IBM and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show and Politics in Free Software
political slant today
Dozzle 8.13 and GNOME Development Updates
FOSS news
today's howtos
many for today
Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine
Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
Games: Away Team, Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
FSF Fundraiser, FSF adds provisional board member Alexandre Oliva
Some FSF news
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles