With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running.
HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.
Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.
Even serial sloppers
The Web is bad
I'd like to do the same thing for the next 20 years
A lot of people are rightly fed up with the "modern" Web
African nations aren't a large contributor to Microsoft's income, but if many African nations move away from Windows, then the monopoly is at risk
One reason for Microsoft acquisitions is debt-loading, i.e. offloading and burying its debt
Unlike some very poor countries, Germany and the EU are a considerable source of income to Microsoft
Proprietary software tends to rely on secrecy, not good design
Many people cheat in exams using slop and there are professionals that try using slop as a "shortcut"
It's good to see that KDE is still active in promotion of Free software - a term that it uses
name and shame the sites that establish such proliferation of slop
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC logs for Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
- A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
- 'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
- The end is near for Windows 10
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
- Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
- Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12
- Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects
- The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- 5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
- If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone
- Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
- Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
- Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
- If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar
- Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
- The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees
- Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
- Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
- Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine
- Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
- Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds
- The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
- The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
- Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
- I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
- Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
- GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
- GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
