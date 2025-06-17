news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2025



I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot

I’ve been using Linux for over 25 years, and I love it! From Corel Linux, Mandrake, OpenSuse, Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, MX Linux, Manjaro and finally back to Ubuntu. I’ve created content, watched videos, coded microcontrollers and even attempted to game on Linux. In the past, gaming was limited to Neverball, Neverputt and Super Tux Kart. Sure I could play some games, but the triple-A titles were beyond my grasp, and so I dual-booted with Windows in order to get my game on. It wasn’t until Valve’s Steam Deck arrived that Linux gaming became “easy” thanks in part to the Proton compatibility layer and a growing community of gamers reporting their successes and failures.

This got me thinking. Could I use Steam OS on a desktop PC? And so, for the next few days I’ll be building a Linux gaming PC using the Khadas Mind and the Khadas Mind Graphics. Essentially a small form factor Intel 13th Gen Core i7 1360P with 32GB of LPDDR5 6400 MHz RAM and a full (not laptop) Nvidia 4060 Ti with 8GB of RAM. This should be enough to get a modest gaming rig built for the living room without running a full-size PC case.