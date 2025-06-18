Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Tux Machines

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

LinuxGizmos.com

Tokay Pro Replaces ESP32 with NXP i.MX 8M Plus for Industrial Edge AI

Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.

Internet Society

How Nonprofits Run the Internet

With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running. 

The Internet Society at IGF 2025 in Norway (The Who, What, When, Where, and Why)

How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year. 

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2025

Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment

  
Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why

  
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees

 
Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine

  
Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine

 
Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging

  
Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds

 
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice

  
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10


  
 


 
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC

  
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone

 
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts

  
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++

 
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy

  
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar

 
Android Leftovers

  
Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives

 
Android Leftovers

  
Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones

 
I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot

  
Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart

 
GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution

  
GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)

 
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs

  
The end is near for Windows 10

 
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.

 
FSF Fundraiser, FSF adds provisional board member Alexandre Oliva

  
Some FSF news

 
Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland

  
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 16’s boring debut is a sour note on the big update, and at the worst time

 
Find ASCII Emoji Easily with this GNOME Shell Applet

  
There are two kinds of people in the world

 
Review: SDesk 2025.05.06 (aka 20mini)

  
SDesk is an Arch-based project which aims to provide a modern

 
PeaZip 10.5 File Archiver Released with Faster Performance and New Features

  
PeaZip 10.5, an open-source file archiver

 
From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online

  
The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.

 
