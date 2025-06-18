Free and Open Source Software, and Review

Using the touchscreen in Linux is simple and snappy. Basic touchscreen support has for many years been available with most Linux desktop environments. My recommendation is to use GNOME or KDE on Wayland; they offer good multi-touch support, including swipe gestures for navigation.

For a 13.4″ display, it’s generally recommended to use 300% scaling otherwise text is way too small to be readable. Personally, I found 300% to be a little high, yet 200% to be insufficient. That means I need to use fractional scaling.

Linux has two popular display server technologies: Wayland and X11, and many desktop environments including KDE and GNOME. They each have advantages and disadvantages. When it comes to fractional scaling, I think the best solution is to use Wayland with KDE. I love KDE’s fractional scaling, it’s simply first class. While I’m the biggest fan of GNOME, its fractional scaling support is experimental.