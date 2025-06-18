news
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
-
Zas is a simple static site generator - LinuxLinks
Zas is a static site generator which offers a zen-like experience: a layout and some Markdown files as pages with unobtrusive structure and configuration.
This is free and open source software.
OTI is a modern web application designed for secure, one-time information sharing - LinuxLinks
OTI (One Time Information) is a modern web application designed for secure, one-time information sharing. It ensures safe sharing of sensitive information using client-side encryption.
OTI uses a client-side encryption architecture to ensure maximum security...
tui mines - text-based mine sweeping puzzle game - LinuxLinks
tui mines is a text-based user interface implementation of the classic mine sweeping puzzle game.
The user has to clear a board, square by square, flagging the squares suspected to hide mines on the way. If the user opens a mine square, things go KABOOM! and the game is lost.
The user uses hints from the numbered squares. This numbers how many bombs are touching that square in every direction ( 8 in total). For instance a square with the number 2, will be ‘touching’ 2 bombs.
Intehill 13.4" 4K+ Touchscreen Portable Monitor U13ZT Review - LinuxLinks
Using the touchscreen in Linux is simple and snappy. Basic touchscreen support has for many years been available with most Linux desktop environments. My recommendation is to use GNOME or KDE on Wayland; they offer good multi-touch support, including swipe gestures for navigation.
For a 13.4″ display, it’s generally recommended to use 300% scaling otherwise text is way too small to be readable. Personally, I found 300% to be a little high, yet 200% to be insufficient. That means I need to use fractional scaling.
Linux has two popular display server technologies: Wayland and X11, and many desktop environments including KDE and GNOME. They each have advantages and disadvantages. When it comes to fractional scaling, I think the best solution is to use Wayland with KDE. I love KDE’s fractional scaling, it’s simply first class. While I’m the biggest fan of GNOME, its fractional scaling support is experimental.
DavMail is a POP/IMAP/SMTP/Caldav/Carddav/LDAP exchange gateway - LinuxLinks
DavMail now includes an LDAP gateway to Exchange global address book and user personal contacts to allow recipient address completion in mail compose window and full calendar support with attendees free/busy display.
The main goal of DavMail is to provide standard compliant protocols in front of proprietary Exchange. This means LDAP for global address book, SMTP to send messages, IMAP to browse messages on the server in any folder, POP to retrieve inbox messages only, Caldav for calendar support and Carddav for personal contacts sync. Thus any standard compliant client can be used with Microsoft Exchange.
This is free and open source software.
Koivisto is a strong chess engine - LinuxLinks
Koivisto is a strong chess engine. Koivisto in itself is not a complete chess program and requires a UCI-compatible graphical user interface.