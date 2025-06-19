Smatch is a GPL-licensed static-analysis tool for C that has a lot of specialized checks for the kernel. Smatch has been used in the kernel for more than 20 years; Dan Carpenter, its primary author, decided last year that some details of its plugin system were due for a rewrite. He spoke at Linaro Connect 2025 about his work on Smatch, the changes to its implementation, and how those changes enabled him to easily add additional checks for locking bugs in the kernel.

Video of the talk is available, and Carpenter's slides can be found on Linaro's website. Carpenter began by apologizing for the relative complexity of this talk, compared to some of his presentations about Smatch in prior years. ""We're running out of easy checks to write,"" he explained. Smatch is designed to permit writing project-specific checks; over the years, a large number of kernel-specific checks have been added to the code, so the latest work has moved on to more complicated topics, such as locking.

One of the things that sets Smatch apart from other static-analysis tools, Carpenter said, is its support for control-flow analysis and cross-function analysis. He frequently uses both of these features to understand new subsystems; Smatch can ""tell you where a variable is set, where callers of a function are, and what a function can return,"" among other things. For example, Smatch might show that a particular function has three callers, all of which hold a particular lock when they call it. From that, the programmer can infer the implicit locking requirements of the function.