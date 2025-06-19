Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE

At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation. The pair covered a brief history of the project's documentation since the days of Fedora Core 1, challenges the documentation team faces, as well as plans to improve Fedora's documentation by enticing more people to contribute.

I did not attend Flock in person, but watched the talk the day after it was given via the recording of the live stream from the event. The slides for the talk were published in PowerPoint format, but I have converted them to PDF for readers who prefer that format.

[...]

One piece of important information about the documentation team was not addressed until late in the talk—namely, the fact that the team's charter is to coordinate content and maintain tooling for Fedora documentation, with contributions from the larger community. Many people might assume that the team is responsible for writing all of the documentation, but that is not the case. The team is essentially there to help facilitate other people's work creating documentation, and to help with publishing of the documentation on docs.fedoraproject.org. This is not to imply that some team members don't do both—Boy also contributes to documentation for Fedora Server, for instance—but creation of documentation is not the team's mission. The Fedora wiki is also outside the team's scope.

Boy started the talk off by introducing himself as social scientist who works at the University of Bremen. He said that he has been using Fedora since its first release and he joined the documentation team in 2022, during an initiative led by Ben Cotton to revitalize the documentation effort. Bokoč, a Red Hat employee, said he had been working on Fedora documentation since about 2013.