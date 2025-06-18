news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 423: Good-bye to X11 in Ubuntu (GNOME), Hello to /e/OS 3.0, and Fashion Company Apple tries to Contain Linux
In this episode of Destination Linux, Ryan, Michael, and Jill suit up as open-source superheroes to tackle the week’s biggest stories: Ubuntu 25.10’s bold move to drop GNOME on X11 for Wayland, Apple’s new containerization feature that sneaks GNU/Linux into macOS, and Murena’s privacy-focused /e/ OS 3.0 update.
00:11:42 Sandfly Security, agentless GNU/Linux security [ad]
00:14:32 Canonical is removing X11 from Ubuntu's GNOME edition, here's why
00:30:10 Murena announces /e/OS 3.0 for Smartphones
00:42:28 Fashion Company Apple Release New Tools for Running GNU/Linux Containers on Mac
00:54:44 Software Spotlight: Bouncer
01:00:46 Outro (with test for Michael's animation skills)
Late Night Linux – Episode 338
X11 is basically dead (again) and we are quite pleased, the 'Linux' Foundation sets out to fix the WordPress mess and some of us are cynical, custom ROMs for Pixel phones are going to be much more difficult to make, Fashion Company Apple is adding proper OCI containers to macOS, and more.