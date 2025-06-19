news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025



Quoting: Lingmo OS - modern Linux distribution based on Debian - LinuxLinks —

Based on the rock-solid Debian, Lingmo OS provides an elegant user interface, stable system performance, and a rich software ecosystem, making your Linux experience simpler and smoother.

It uses LingmoDE as its desktop environment which provides a user experience similar to macOS, with a clean and beautiful interface and smooth operation.

Lingmo OS adopts a top global menu design, saving screen space while providing numerous functions.. Built-in system settings and software store make system management and software installation simple and intuitive.