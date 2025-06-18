news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 18, 2025



Quoting: Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy | ZDNET —

Over the past year, several Windows-like Linux distributions have been given the spotlight. A couple of those distributions were nothing more than malware in disguise, which has made me a bit squirrely about trying others, but to let a couple of bad apples spoil the entire bushel isn't fair, in my opinion. So when I came across yet another, I decided to give it a try.

That distribution is AnduinOS, which is a custom Ubuntu-based Linux distribution to help users transition from Windows to Linux. AnduinOS is open-source, uses GNOME to create a UI that's familiar and simple, collects no telemetry, is containerized via Flatpak, and is ready to use without complicated installations or configurations.