I've used loads of Linux packagers, but this is by far the best one

Jun 19, 2025



There's no shortage of choice when managing packages on Linux. The most popular option is apt, which is the default for many Debian-based distros such as Ubuntu and Linux Mint. Then there's dnf on Fedora and pacman for Arch Linux. I've extensively used apt for decades and dabbled with other options throughout the years of testing numerous Linux distros. Still, I find pacman to be the best of the bunch, thanks to its robust syntax usage, performance, and reliability. That's not to say apt and the others are bad ... but since switching to Arch on my primary rig, I'm happy sticking with pacman, although yay comes in a close second for accessing AUR.