Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

tminesweeper - terminal-based minesweeper game
tminesweeper is a minesweeper game which runs in the terminal. It’s rather colourful.
This is free and open source software.
diceware is a passphrase generator
The passphrase contains by default six words (with first char capitalized) without any separator chars. Optionally you can let diceware insert special chars into the passphrase.
diceware supports several sources of randomness (including real life dice) and different wordlists (including cryptographically signed ones).
The security level provided by Diceware depends heavily on your source of random. If the delivered randomness is good, then your passphrases will be very strong. If instead someone can foresee the numbers generated by a random number generator, your passphrases will be surprisingly weak.
FSP Client - FTP-like interface for File Service Protocol
File Service Protocol is a very lightweight UDP based protocol for transferring files. FSP has many benefits over FTP, mainly for running anonymous archives. FSP protocol is valuable in all kinds of environments because it is one of the only TCP/IP protocols that is not aggressive about bandwidth, while still being highly fault tolerant.
If you are at least somewhat familiar with command line FTP and want to try FSP, this program is right for you.
TarotCaster is an AI-powered tarot reading program
TarotCaster is an AI-powered tarot reading application built with Qt that combines traditional tarot wisdom with modern artificial intelligence.
Krems is a static site generator
Krems is a straightforward static site generator for markdown-based blogs.
ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.0 is here: discover the redesigned interface, diagram viewer, AI tools and more
The release of the newest version, ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.0, is yet another sign that the ONLYOFFICE team continues its relentless journey toward perfection. Productivity, ease of use, and versatility, all of which define the ONLYOFFICE suite, are reimagined from the ground up in this update like never before. So whether you’re a tech student, a business user, or a developer, don’t miss out on the latest version. With over 20 new features and nearly 500 improvements, it offers not only a more powerful and smarter experience but also one that is even more accessible.
Below is a more detailed breakdown of what ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.0 has to offer.
Banana Pi BPI-F3 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Introduction
This is a new series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles will focus on the Banana Pi BPI-F3, an industrial-grade RISC-V development board with SpacemiT K1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPs CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.
Before I focus on the Banana Pi BPI-F3, let’s provide some background about RISC-V and why it’s piqued my interest in single board computers.
RISC-V is an acronym for Reduced Instruction Set Computer, with V indicating the fifth release. The project began at the University of California, Berkeley and was transferred to the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. RISC-V is the hot processor architecture. Other popular architecture types are Arm and x86.