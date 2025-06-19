Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications

Both boards can be configured with the Intel Core i3-N355, Intel N250, or Intel N150 processors. Product documentation highlights their energy-efficient performance for edge environments, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

HydraSDR RFOne Preview Highlights Extensible SDR Design with Open Firmware

HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Tokay Pro Replaces ESP32 with NXP i.MX 8M Plus for Industrial Edge AI

Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.

9to5Linux

Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

One of the biggest changes in Qt Creator 17 is for projects, as run configurations are now integrated into the build configuration. Therefore, each run configuration now belongs to a certain build configuration, which allows for having different run parameters.

KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

Internet Society

How Nonprofits Run the Internet

With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running. 

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2025

tminesweeper

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen10 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen AI 300

  
TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 10th generation (Gen10) of the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux-powered laptop as a portable business companion powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300.

 
Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why

  
The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees

 
GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux picks

 
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source

  
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products

 
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.

 
'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs

  
The end is near for Windows 10


  
 


 
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework Laptop, Amiga 1000 Mouse Restoration, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 is available for testing

  
This is announcement for IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195. This update introduces a number of new features and improvements

 
Securonis Linux – privacy and security-focused distribution

  
Securonis Linux is a privacy and security-focused distribution based on Debian’s Testing branch

 
Lingmo OS – modern Linux distribution based on Debian

  
Based on the rock-solid Debian

 
Improving Fedora's Documentation and FSFE REUSE

  
"At Flock, Fedora's annual developer conference, held in Prague from June 5 to June 8, two members of the Fedora documentation team, Petr Bokoč and Peter Boy, led a session on the state of Fedora documentation"

 
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More

  
Latest in GamingOnLinux

 
LWN Articles on Kernel

  
6 or dozen outside paywall

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
today's howtos

  
last batch for today

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch

  
gaming stuff

 
BSD and GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
Red Hat picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux

  
2 new episodes

 
Graphics: NVIDIA, Graphics Cards, and Xwayland

  
Graphics leftovers

 
today's howtos

  
howtos galore

 
Games: Steam, Borderlands, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and More

  
8 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Qt Creator 17 Open-Source IDE Released with a Major Change for Projects

  
The Qt Project released today Qt Creator 17 as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
hardware news

 
5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC

  
If your aging PC is struggling to keep up with the demands of a modern Windows version, you are not alone

 
Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts

  
Notepad Next 0.12, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++

 
Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment

  
Debian 13 "Trixie" plans to feature KDE Plasma 6.3.5, Frameworks 6.12

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy

  
If you're looking to make the leap from Windows to Linux and would like to stick with something familiar

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives

 
today's leftovers

  
BSD and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security breaches and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: nginx and Mozilla

  
mostly Mozilla

 
Debian Leftovers

  
Debian picks

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
IBM and more

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show and Politics in Free Software

  
political slant today

 
Dozzle 8.13 and GNOME Development Updates

  
FOSS news

 
today's howtos

  
many for today

 
Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine

  
Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine

 
Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging

  
Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds

 
The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice

  
The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10

 
Games: Away Team, Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones

 
I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot

  
Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution

  
GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)

 
FSF Fundraiser, FSF adds provisional board member Alexandre Oliva

  
Some FSF news

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles