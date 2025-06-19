Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

The passphrase contains by default six words (with first char capitalized) without any separator chars. Optionally you can let diceware insert special chars into the passphrase.

diceware supports several sources of randomness (including real life dice) and different wordlists (including cryptographically signed ones).

The security level provided by Diceware depends heavily on your source of random. If the delivered randomness is good, then your passphrases will be very strong. If instead someone can foresee the numbers generated by a random number generator, your passphrases will be surprisingly weak.

This is free and open source software.