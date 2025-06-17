How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year.

Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.

The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.

news

Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2025



"We're done with Teams!" declared Digitalisation Minister Dirk Schrödter, speaking via an open-source video platform, in his announcement that the German state of Schleswig-Holstein will phase out all Microsoft software from government workplaces. The goal is to fully transition from Microsoft programs to Linux and open-source programs within the next three months.

The decision will affect nearly every civil servant, police officer, and judge, about 30,000 employees. Eventually, the rest of the civil service employees, primarily school teachers, will make the open-source shift. The radical change is being hailed as a major step toward "digital sovereignty" and a signal of growing European resistance to reliance on US tech giants. The move came soon after Danish officials had said they'd be leaving Microsoft behind.

Read on