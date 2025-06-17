news
Dozzle 8.13 and GNOME Development Updates
Linuxiac ☛ Dozzle 8.13 Real‑Time Docker Log Viewer Released
Dozzle 8.13 real‑time Docker log viewer improves usability with UI updates and adds a logout icon while fixing several small bugs.
GNOME ☛ Jamie Gravendeel: Data Driven UI With Closures
Victor Ma: A strange bug
In the last two weeks, I’ve been trying to fix a strange bug that causes the word suggestions list to have the wrong order sometimes.
For example, suppose you have an empty 3x3 grid. Now suppose that you move your cursor to each of the cells of the 1-Across slot (labelled
α,
β, and
γ).
