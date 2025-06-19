Red Hat and IBM Attacking Accessibility (Wayland Doesn't Work for Blind People), More Red Hat Picks

Meta released the Llama2-70b model on July 18, 2023. This model is open source and part of the very popular Llama family of models that range from 7 billion to 70 billion parameters. In this round of MLPerf Inference Datacenter there were 17 organizations who submitted Llama 2 70B results, making it the most popular model in this round. The Supermicro MLPerf v5.0 dual GPU GH200 server submission ran OpenShift 4.15 and NVIDIA TRT-LLM for the server stack. TRT-LLM uses post-training quantization to quantize llama2-70b to FP8 precision (8-bit floating point). FP8 dramatically reduces the memory footprint and bandwidth requirements allowing larger batch sizes and longer sequences. FP8 quantization also allows faster computation, but is less precise. This quantized model was used in the Supermicro MLPerf v5.0 submission and takes advantage of the FP8 hardware in GH200 systems.