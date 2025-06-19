news
Nyxt: the Emacs-like web browser
Nyxt is an unusual web browser that tries to answer the question, "what if Emacs was a good web browser?". Nyxt is not an Emacs package, but a full web browser written in Common Lisp and available under the BSD three-clause license. Its target audience is developers who want a browser that is keyboard-driven and extensible; Nyxt is also developed for Linux first, rather than Linux being an afterthought or just a sliver of its audience. The philosophy (as described in its FAQ) behind the project is that users should be able to customize all of the browser's functionality.