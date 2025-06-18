Other Sites
KDE Plasma 6.4 introduces a major UI revamp for the Spectacle screenshot utility, support for per-virtual-desktop custom tile layouts, the KWin-X11 easy-to-use and flexible X window manager, a new HDR calibration wizard, and the Aurorae theme engine for KWin window decorations.
Maxlab launched the Tokay Lite in 2023, an open-source ESP32 camera with 2MP video at 15 FPS and edge AI features like facial recognition. The new Tokay Pro upgrades to an NXP i.MX 8M Plus for real-time detection, modular sensors, and high-res video in industrial applications.
With the near-constant stream of advertisements, sponsored content, and brand deals we see every day online, it can start to feel like the Internet is all about profit. While it is true that a lot of people make money on the Internet, nonprofits are actually at the heart of keeping it running.
How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year.
Their first 'article' in over two weeks is 52% "AI-generated" (slop), 33% mixed (edited slop), 18% human-written, says an advanced scanner.
same lawyer, same barrister, all US, all Microsoft
Links for the day
The LLM slop "bros" are a lot like fake-money bros; they lie to people, they boast that they lie to people, and they're generally bad people, BS artists in colloquial terms
we do not argue that TheLayoff should not cull LLM slop
There's some good news from the FSF
Links for the day
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC logs for Monday, June 16, 2025
- Open Hardware Leftovers
- hardware news
- Debian 13 to Offer KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Desktop Environment
- KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
- Yet another European government is ditching Microsoft for Linux - here's why
- Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
- Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
- The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
- 5 More Lightweight Linux Distros That Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
- Notepad Next 0.12 Adds Custom Toolbars, Multi-Shortcuts
- Free and Open Source Software, and Review
- Want to ditch Windows? This Linux distro makes that transition easy
- Arch Linux Breaks New Ground: Official Rust Init System Support Arrives
- Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
- I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
- GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
- 'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
- Android 16’s boring debut is a sour note on the big update, and at the worst time
- PeaZip 10.5 File Archiver Released with Faster Performance and New Features
- From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online
- The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.
