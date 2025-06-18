news
Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More
-
Hackster ☛ Luckfox Delivers GPIO Flexibility with the Lyra Zero W "Linux Micro Development Board" - Hackster.io
Luckfox has launched a new single-board computer in the style of the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero 2 W, imaginatively dubbed the Lyra Zero W — and featuring a Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip, which brings its "Matrix IO" capabilities to bear on 28 pins of a 40-pin general-purpose input/output (GPIO) header.
"Luckfox Lyra Zero W is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RK3506B to provide a simple and efficient development platform for developers," the company writes of its creation. "Onboard multiple high-speed interfaces including MIPI DSI [Display Serial Interface], SDMMC, USB, etc. to meet various application scenarios. [Includes an] integrated wireless communication module, suitable for IoT [Internet of Things] communication scenarios such as smart home and industrial control."
-
ROS Industrial ☛ 2025 Americas Annual Meeting - Sharing and Fostering Richer Collaboration
The ROS-Industrial Consortium Americas Annual Meeting 2025 was recently held and designed to gather Consortium members and stakeholders to review recent advancements, share initiatives, and discuss the strategic direction of the ROS-Industrial open source project. The meeting included a combination of presentations, workshops, and discussions aimed at promoting the growth and development of the ROS-Industrial project’s resources and to broaden community and stakeholder engagement.
-
Hackaday ☛ Making A Brushless DC Motor Winding Machine
Over on his YouTube channel our hacker [Yuchi] is building an STM32 BLDC motor winding machine.
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-S3 development board integrates SI4732 AM/FM radio receiver
LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 is an ESP32-S3 development board with an AM/FM radio, a TFT display, a rotary encoder, a built-in microphone, and a microSD card slot powered through a USB-C port or LiPo battery.
-
CNX Software ☛ BIOSTAR AI-NONXS – An NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano Edge Hey Hi (AI) developer kit
Better known for its affordable motherboards and graphics cards, BIOSTAR has now launched the AI-NONXS Edge Hey Hi (AI) developer kit for NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano series of SO-DIMM system-on-modules. The board features two Ethernet ports (2.5GbE + GbE), an HDMI 2.1/1.4 video output port, four USB 3.2 ports, two MIPI CSI camera connectors, three M.2 sockets for storage, wireless, and/or Hey Hi (AI) expansion, RS232/RS485 connectors, a GPIO header, and a 2-pin terminal for 12V to 20V DC power input.
-
CNX Software ☛ NFC Release 15 quadruples the range to 2cm for faster, more reliable contactless interactions
The NFC Forum has just announced NFC Release 15 that quadruples NFC range from 0.5cm to 2cm and enables faster, more reliable contactless interactions for wireless charging, kitchen appliances, wearables, and digital keys. The extended NFC range, also known as the operating volume, may make some people laugh since it’s only 2 cm we are talking about, but it has practical applications, as NFC contactless interactions will start sooner and require less precise device alignment.