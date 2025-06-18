Open Hardware/Modding: Luckfox, ESP32, and More

Luckfox has launched a new single-board computer in the style of the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero 2 W, imaginatively dubbed the Lyra Zero W — and featuring a Rockchip RK3506B system-on-chip, which brings its "Matrix IO" capabilities to bear on 28 pins of a 40-pin general-purpose input/output (GPIO) header.

"Luckfox Lyra Zero W is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RK3506B to provide a simple and efficient development platform for developers," the company writes of its creation. "Onboard multiple high-speed interfaces including MIPI DSI [Display Serial Interface], SDMMC, USB, etc. to meet various application scenarios. [Includes an] integrated wireless communication module, suitable for IoT [Internet of Things] communication scenarios such as smart home and industrial control."