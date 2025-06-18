news
Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch
WINE or Emulation
ScummVM ☛ All aboard! The Last Express is ready for testing!
Paris, July 24, 1914. We are excited to announce that Jordan Mechner's acclaimed real-time adventure The Last Express is now ready for testing in ScummVM!
Step into the shoes of Robert Cath, an American doctor on the run from murder charges, as he boards the legendary Orient Express for what would be its final journey before the outbreak of World War I.
What makes this adventure game truly unique is its time-based gameplay - the game takes place in real time, and characters move within the train following their own schedules, speaking in their native languages, and living their lives whether you're watching or not. But don't worry... you can always rewind time if you missed anything important!
Games
Godot Engine ☛ A new convention to look forward to: GodotFest - Save the Date!
Introducing the second annual Godot convention: GodotFest 25 - GodotCon Europe!
It's FOSS ☛ RetroArch is The Best Way to Play Classic Games on Linux
Mainstream gaming on Linux has been steadily improving year after year, with better compatibility, performance, and a growing library of supported titles, making it a viable alternative to Windows and console gaming.
In contrast, the emulation scene has been around for much longer within the Linux community, thriving thanks to Linux's openness and DIYbility. There are even dedicated retro gaming distros like Lakka and RetroPie that make setting up and playing classic games on Linux easy.
