Games: ScummVM, GodotFest, and RetroArch

Paris, July 24, 1914. We are excited to announce that Jordan Mechner's acclaimed real-time adventure The Last Express is now ready for testing in ScummVM!

Step into the shoes of Robert Cath, an American doctor on the run from murder charges, as he boards the legendary Orient Express for what would be its final journey before the outbreak of World War I.

What makes this adventure game truly unique is its time-based gameplay - the game takes place in real time, and characters move within the train following their own schedules, speaking in their native languages, and living their lives whether you're watching or not. But don't worry... you can always rewind time if you missed anything important!