GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers

Windows 10 is nearing its end of life, and with it, so is my time with Windows. As Microsoft prepares to drop support, I’m stepping away too. Why I Can’t Continue With Windows 10

It's not like Windows 10 will magically stop working after October 14, 2025—the end-of-support deadline for the OS. But with Microsoft dropping support, there won't be any more more updates. Sure, you can continue using your PC just fine without any updates. But if you plan to browse the internet or use Microsoft apps, you'll start hitting many dead ends.