GNU/Linux and Libre Software Leftovers
Make Use Of ☛ When Windows 10 Support Ends, I'm Leaving Windows for Good
Windows 10 is nearing its end of life, and with it, so is my time with Windows. As Microsoft prepares to drop support, I’m stepping away too. Why I Can’t Continue With Windows 10
It's not like Windows 10 will magically stop working after October 14, 2025—the end-of-support deadline for the OS. But with Microsoft dropping support, there won't be any more more updates. Sure, you can continue using your PC just fine without any updates. But if you plan to browse the internet or use Microsoft apps, you'll start hitting many dead ends.
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Is Older Software... Better Software?
So many components of modern computers were created not just years ...
Kernel Space
IT Pro Today ☛ Linux Kernel 6.x: Powering the Future of Open Source Computing
The backbone of the Linux operating system, for any distribution, is the kernel. The kernel powers everything from smartphones and IoT devices to servers and even supercomputers. With the release of Linux Kernel 6.x in late 2023 and its ongoing updates throughout 2024, the open source community has introduced a host of new features to the kernel, which include performance enhancements and security improvements.
These updates solidify the Linux operating system's position as a leading technology and significantly enhance its benefits for enterprise users, developers, and everyday users.
In this article, we'll explore the key updates in Linux Kernel 6.x, their implications, and why they matter in 2025.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ WoofQ2 the next generation Woof?
I gave TrixiePup-legacy beta-1 a quick spin; quite nice. This is created by Roger (radky in the forum), see this thread:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=14554
...this has moved away from the traditional Puppy ROX-Filer and JWM desktop. Same thing happening for other recent pups and pup-alike distros.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat ☛ Axolotl meets LLM Compressor: Fast, sparse, open
Sparse fine-tune with LLM Compressor and Axolotl: Recover 99% accuracy or better for sparse models using Axolotl’s streamlined training pipelines for supervised fine-tuning.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Less than 2 weeks until the Datacenter move
It’s less than 2 weeks until the switch of fedoraproject to our new datacenter, so I thought I would provide a reminder and status update.
Currently we are still on track to switch to the new datacenter the week of June 30th. As mentioned in previous posts: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 896
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 896 for the week of June 8 – 14, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 15 June 2025
Week highlights: new release of Audacity and Kdenlive, new features in GIMP, Inkscape, and Ardour.
Jehan created a tag for GIMP 3.1.2 in the desktop files, so the first unstable release in the 3.1 series is likely coming soon. This will lead up to a stable v3.2 release sometime in this decade.
Meanwhile, here are some recent changes in git:
Standards/Consortia
Hackaday ☛ StatusNotifierItem: How Standard Non-Standards Tear Linux Desktops Apart
Theoretically when you write a GUI-based application for Linux there are standards to follow, with these all neatly documented over at the Freedesktop website. However, in reality, Freedesktop is more of a loose collection of specifications, some of which are third-party specifications that have somehow become the de facto standard. One example of this is the StatusNotifierItem spec that provides a way for applications to create and manage a ‘system tray’ icon.
