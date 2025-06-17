news
today's howtos
-
Joe Magerramov ☛ Joe Magerramov's blog: The Nuanced Reality of Throttling: It's Not Just About Preventing Abuse
I want to start with a distinction that influences how I think about throttling. When we implement an admission control like throttling, we're typically optimizing for one of two parties: the customer or the system operator. And these two scenarios are fundamentally different beasts.
-
SANS ☛ A JPEG With A Payload
Over the weekend, Xavier posted about another image with a payload: "More Steganography!".
Xavier did a static analysis, and I want to explain how you can decode the payload if you opted for a dynamic analysis.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/spam/MailersSNINameOptionsView
TLS SNI (Server Name Indication) is something that a significant minority of sending mail servers use when they do TLS with SMTP. One of the reasons that it's not used more generally is apparently that there's confusion about what TLS SNI name to use. Based on our logs, in practice essentially everyone using TLS SNI uses the MX target name as the SNI name; if something is MX'd to 'inbound.example.org', then sending mailers with send the SNI name 'inbound.example.org'.
-
NEW Hyprland Starter and Dotfiles Installer App for openSuse per Stephan Raabe
Here goes series of snapshots been done inside Hyprland session ( the third DE ) for openSUSE Tumbleweed instance as KVM Guest on Fedora 42 KDE Edition bare metal host.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to use the echo command in Linux
echois a built-in command in Linux, that you can use to display a custom text, or string variables in the terminal.
echocommand is also used in combination with other tools to display the output, or to pass an argument.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mantis Bug Tracker on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Mantis Bug Tracker on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Bug tracking systems form the backbone of successful software development projects. Among the numerous options available, Mantis Bug Tracker stands out as a powerful, open-source solution that has been serving development teams for over two decades.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nextcloud on Fedora 42
In today’s digital landscape, maintaining control over your data has never been more important. Nextcloud offers a powerful alternative to commercial cloud services, allowing you to create your own private cloud infrastructure while maintaining complete data sovereignty.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nvidia Drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nvidia Drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Installing NVIDIA drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux can significantly enhance your system’s graphics performance, whether you’re using your machine for gaming, machine learning, video editing, or cryptocurrency mining.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PeaZip on AlmaLinux 10
PeaZip stands as one of the most versatile and powerful file archiving solutions available for GNU/Linux systems today. This comprehensive archive manager supports over 200 file formats and provides enterprise-grade encryption capabilities that make it an essential tool for AlmaLinux 10 users.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on CentOS Stream 10
Monitoring server performance and visualizing infrastructure metrics have become essential aspects of modern system administration. Grafana stands out as one of the most powerful open-source platforms for data visualization and monitoring. With its intuitive interface and extensive compatibility with various data sources, Grafana has become the go-to solution for DevOps teams and system administrators worldwide.
-