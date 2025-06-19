news
Rlang ☛ Stacked generalization (Machine Learning model stacking) + conformal prediction for forecasting with ahead::mlf
Rlang ☛ Oh Leave it Out
Sometimes we want to repeatedly do things with all but one row of a data frame, where we systematically drop each row in turn and do the thing. For example, jacknife cross-validation is a kind of very basic bootstrap technique.
Qt ☛ Qt Bridges: Modernizing Software Design and Development
During Qt World Summit ‘25, we announced our new initiative, Qt Bridges, expanding the software design and development capabilities of Qt Quick and QML, allowing them to be used with more languages, starting with Python, .NET (C#), Kotlin (Java), Swift, and Rust.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 17 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 17!
Qt ☛ Improving QML Coding by up to 11% with Sonnet 4! Qt Hey Hi (AI) Assistant 0.9.3 Released.
The latest Qt Hey Hi (AI) Assistant version supports Sonnet 4 for code completion and coding prompts. This release includes a few usability improvements.
Silicon Angle ☛ INKY warns of new QR code phishing tactic using embedded JavaScript
A new report out today from cybersecurity company INKY Technology Corp. is sounding the alarm over a new wave of phishing threats that use QR codes in increasingly dangerous and deceptive ways, including leveraging embedded JavaScript payloads that execute instantly upon scanning, with no link clicks required. QR code-based phishing, or “quishing,” is not new.