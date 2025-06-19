news
Games: Cast n Chill, Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Fury Unleashed, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Please don’t bug me I’m trying to Cast n Chill
Cast n Chill is a relaxing fishing sim with some absolutely gorgeous pixel artwork, and you're going to need to take it away from me. Disclosure: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Simon the Sorcerer Origins adventure game announced for release in October
Simon the Sorcerer Origins has been announced for release in October, a prequel to the 1993 classic and it sounds fantastic. Not only does it look good but it's going to sound good too, with the original voice actors for English (Chris Barrie) and German (Erik Borner) returning. Oh the nostalgia!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Comic-page roguelike shooter Fury Unleashed gets an essential Linux fix
Fury Unleashed is a 2020 fast-paced roguelike shooter where you run through comic pages, and now the Linux version works properly again.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ScummVM announces support for the classic adventure The Last Express
ScummVM only just recently announced support for Another World (Out of This World) and now they're back with the classic adventure The Last Express.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG Summer Sale 2025 is live now
Time to get some DRM-free discounts for your gaming machine with the GOG Summer Sale. A great time for it, with the recent announcement of more games like Devil May Cry being added to the GOG Preservation Program.
GamingOnLinux ☛ In the side-scroller automation game Sandustry every single pixel is a simulated resource
Sandustry seems a bit like the excellent Noita but a factory sim. Here every pixel is a simulated resource to use. Seems like a world I will happily get lost in for hours.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG Preservation Program expands with Devil May Cry HD Collection, Devil May Cry 4 and more classics
GOG have announced an expansion of their GOG Preservation Program again, to keep classic retro games running nicely with a bunch more games added.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam gets a new Steam Deck-like Performance Monitor now in Beta replacing the FPS counter
Valve released another Steam Client Beta update and this time, they're giving Desktop gamers a whole new Performance Monitor HUD. It's replacing the FPS counter, giving you a feature that's much more like the Performance Overlay found on the Steam Deck.