DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition

The Armbian team has released version 25.5, bringing expanded hardware compatibility, improved system tools, and a growing library of post-install application modules. The update also coincides with Armbian being recognized by NetBox Labs with a 2025 NetBox Hero Award for its role in open infrastructure innovation.

DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups

The latest DietPi release (v9.13) focuses on improving security defaults, enhancing support for specific SBCs, and removing outdated software options. The update also brings kernel upgrades, interface refinements, and dozens of bug fixes for improved stability across platforms.

PicoCore MX93 CoM Features microNPU, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and CAN-FD

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

Hardkernel Introduces Low-Cost Amlogic S905X5M SBC with 4K@60Hz HDMI Output

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.

NanoKVM Pro Delivers 4K IP-KVM Capabilities with Dual-System Support and Enhanced Remote Management

The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Based on the just-released Linux 6.15 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel is here to clean up Nova Core GPU, Qualcomm iris v4l2, Airoha NPU, Tehuti Networks TN40xx 10G Ethernet, Realtek 8814A Wi-Fi, Apple Silicon SoC touchscreen, Renesas UFS hooks, and aw88166 audio drivers.

Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs

Coming three months after Armbian 25.2, this release introduces support for new single-board computers, such as the Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, TI SK-AM69, Mediatek Genio Family, Radxa NIO 12L, Qualcomm Robotics RB5, Radxa Cubie A5E, SMART AM40, and PocketBeagle2.

Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 139 looks like a small update that only introduces support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for transparent PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, and improved upload performance of HTTP/3.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.

news

DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 27, 2025

three different sizes of house

Quoting: DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian - LinuxLinks —

DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s “Stable” branch, featuring a customised Xfce desktop.

It offers a macOS-inspired look aimed at Windows and macOS users who want to migrate to Linux.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

DietPi May 2025 Update Introduces Security Changes, Kernel Fixes, and Software Cleanups
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Armbian 25.5 Adds New Board Support, Application Modules, and Receives Community Recognition
The Armbian team has released version 25.5
Firefox 139 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 139 open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on May 27th, 2025.
 
Android Leftovers
Google will be making Android Auto road trip ready with this upcoming feature
The elusive goal of Unix – or Linux – simplicity
Or, rediscovering the KISS principle, the long way round
Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS
We’ve already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee’s 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian
DEKUVE is a Linux distribution based on Debian’s “Stable” branch, featuring a customised Xfce desktop
Should you ever pay for Linux? 5 times I would - and why
Linux is free, but that doesn't mean you should never consider spending a little cash on it
Firefox 140 Enters Beta Testing as the Next ESR (Extended Support Release) Series
Now that Firefox 139 has been promoted to the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major release, Firefox 140, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a look at the changes.
today's howtos
many howtos
Security and Windows TCO
Security and more
Games: Myst, Into the Restless Ruins, MEGANAUT, and More
latest 10 from GamingOnLinux
Hardware Leftovers
mostly Linux related
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
ClonOS is a FreeBSD based distro for virtual hosting platform and appliance
ClonOS is a turnkey Open Source platform based on FreeBSD and the CBSD framework
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Google building audio-only mode for driving ahead of video apps on Android Auto
Hands-On with Rhino Linux's New UBXI KDE 6 Desktop
Rhino Linux's first UBXI port is here
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU Linux-Libre 6.15 Kernel Is Out for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Today, the GNU Linux-libre project announced the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.15 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Armbian 25.5 Released with Support for Banana Pi M2+ and BeagleBone AI-64 SBCs
Armbian 25.5 distribution for ARM devices is now available for download with support for new boards, Linux kernel 6.14, as well as various improvements.
NanoPi M5 – A Rockchip RK3576 SBC with HDMI, dual GbE, M.2 NVMe and SDIO WiFi sockets, UFS 2.0 storage support
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software solutions
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly about GNU/Linux
Retro and Open Hardware/Modding
OrangeBox, Banana Pi, and More
This Week in GNOME (in Farsi) and Criticism of the GNOME Foundation
Some GNOME picks
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
Mozilla sucks
3 Linux Problems I Actually Managed to Fix on My Own
I've been regularly using Linux in various forms for around six years now
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Support is Coming To An End
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is nearing the end of its original five-year support cycle
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system
MidnightBSD is a BSD-derived operating system developed with desktop users in mind
today's howtos
10 howtos, mostly from idroot
Review: CRUX 3.8
The CRUX project develops a lightweight Linux distribution for experienced users
Trying out KOReader and Wallabag (the first few days and months)
I started writing this blog post in March, completely oblivious of Mozilla’s plans of getting rid of Pocket
This Week in KDE Apps
This week we look at the usability improvements landing in NeoChat, and KClock
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025
The 241st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 25th, 2025.
Devices: PicoCore, Hardkernel, NanoKVM Pro
3 linuxgizmos articles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Latest Android beta update has me looking at my Pixel 6 Pro in a new light
Immich 1.133 Photo and Video Backup Solution Drops with Major Changes
Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution
9 Linux Distros I've Used Over 9 Years—Ranked
Are you an avid distro hopper like me
Linux Leftovers
and a little GNU
Why I'm Sticking With systemd-based Linux Distros
Over 10 years since its introduction, systemd can still get some Linux users riled up
5 Great Linux Utilities to Monitor Your System Resources in the Terminal
Although the standard Linux utilities have served us well over the years
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 distribution is now available for download based on and as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6. Here’s what’s new!
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development
today's leftovers
New Extensions to GNOME
2 nes ones
Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, CachyOS Rising, Reverse Engineering LEGO Island
Games-related news
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux
Go and Perl Programming
Development picks
today's howtos
10 howtos, mostly idroot
Android Leftovers
Google app rolls out ‘Activity’ tab with Search history, more on Android
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
I've used Windows all my life, so I dove in the deep end and tried Arch Linux
That's not to say I haven't dabbled in Linux every now and then
Ubuntu Budgie 25.04: One of the Best Desktops on the Market
Ubuntu Budgie is a beautiful, user-friendly, modern-looking desktop environment with plenty of customization options and exceptional performance even with resource-intensive tasks
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
RefreshOS is a distribution built on the robust foundation of Debian
RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance
Open Transport Community Conference 2025 Call for Participation
As hinted here before, in October this year there will be the first dedicated conference for the Open Transport community
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software in Invidious
The past week
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles