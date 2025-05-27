news
Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 Review – Part 2: A Raspberry Pi CM5 fanless Panel PC tested with Raspberry Pi OS
We’ve already had a look at the hardware of Chipsee’s 15.6-inch industrial touch panel PC in the first part of the review, before booting it to Raspberry Pi OS. I’ve now had time to test most features of the PPC-CM5-156 panel PC running Raspberry Pi OS, so I’ll report my experience testing performance and most ports of the Raspberry Pi CM5-based system in the second part of the review.