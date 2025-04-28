news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Essential Utilities: Reclaiming Disk Space (GUI Tools) - LinuxLinks
Linux offers an unsurpassed breadth of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the mundane to the wonderful. These tools help make Linux a compelling operating system. This series of articles identifies indispensable open source utilities which make using Linux that bit more special.
Shiori is a simple bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
Shiori is a simple bookmarks manager written in the Go language. It’s intended as a simple clone of Pocket. You can use it as a command line application or as a web application. This application is distributed as a single binary, which means it can be installed and used easily.
This is free and open source software.
pxtone collab is a sample-based music editor - LinuxLinks
pxtone collab (ptcollab) is a sample-based music editor where you can collaborate with friends. It’s based on the music engine of pxtone, a music editor developed by Pixel, the creator of Cave Story and Kero Blaster.
This is free and open source software.
SaVi simulates satellite orbits and coverage, in two and three dimensions - LinuxLinks
SaVi is software written to facilitate the visualization and analysis of satellite constellations.
SaVi simulates satellite orbits and coverage, in two and three dimensions. SaVi lets you explore satellite constellations.
SaVi can be run either as a stand-alone program, or as an “external module” for the Geomview program. The latter mode enables three-dimensional visualization of the satellite constellations, but also requires Geomview.
This is free and open source software.
tinyMediaManager is a media management tool - LinuxLinks
tinyMediaManager is a media management tool built with Java and Swing, designed to provide metadata for media centers like Kodi (formerly XBMC), Emby, Jellyfin, and Plex.
This is free and open source software.
Databend is a cloud data warehouse - LinuxLinks
Databend is a cloud data warehouse that serves as a cost-effective alternative to Snowflake. With its focus on fast query execution and data ingestion, it’s designed for complex analysis of the world’s largest datasets.
It’s built on object storage with a decoupled storage and compute architecture. It delivers exceptional performance and rapid elasticity.
This is free and open source software.