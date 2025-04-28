Tux Machines

AnalogLamb Expands Maple Series with Low-Cost ESP32C6 Breakout Boards

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

MS-A2 Combines Ryzen 9 9955HX and 7945HX Processing with Scalable Storage in a Compact Form Factor

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

Free and Open Source Software

Android Leftovers

  
This cheap Android Auto adapter was the best thing I ever bought for my car

 
FerenOS: A Refreshing Take on KDE Plasma That Could Win You Over

  
FerenOS has a polished KDE Plasma implementation and includes the customizable Vivaldi browser as the default

 
5 Reasons to Replace SteamOS With Bazzite (& 3 Reasons Not To)

  
Own a Steam Deck and would like to try out an alternative operating system that's not Windows

 
Forget WinRAR: These Are the Best Native Archive Managers for Linux

  
On Linux, you can run WinRAR through Wine

 
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds

  
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices

 
5 High-Performance Linux Distros for Modern PCs and Laptops

  
5 reasons I stopped dual‑booting Linux/Windows and spun up a Type‑2 hypervisor instead

  
8 Common Ubuntu Issues: Fixing Boot Errors, Wi-Fi Problems, and More

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
NetBSD – fast, secure and highly portable Unix-like operating system

  
Review: Ubuntu MATE 25.04

  
This Month in KDE Apps

  
Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count

  
7 Linux distros you should avoid until you've mastered the command line

  
5 ways to use the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite

  
WebKitGTK API Versions Demystified

  
OpenBSD 7.7 Released

  
Open Hardware: Arduino, Linux, and More

  
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes

  
Today in Techrights

  
Linux 6.15-rc4

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025

  
Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller

  
Mixxx 2.5.1, the latest version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtual DJ software for performing live mixes, was released today with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
today's leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LinuxFest Northwest 2025 and This Week in Linux

  
Fedora is aiming for fully reproducible builds and Kevin Fenzi's Latest Report

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Linux on Nintendo Switch, and More

  
LibreOffice at the Augsburger Linux-InfoDay 2025 and Best Office Suites for Linux

  
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs

  
Voyager 25.04

  
Interview about EU OS: ‘Most public servants have never used something else than Windows’

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering

  
Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering

 
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2

  
Today in Techrights

  
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

  
Today, the OpenMandriva project announced the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 6.0, the latest stable version of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor to Mandriva Linux.

 
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux

  
today's leftovers

  
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry

  
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers

  
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News

  
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
today's howtos

  
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 released today COSMIC Alpha 7 as the latest development version for this up-and-coming desktop environment written in Rust for GNU/Linux distributions and the company’s in-house Pop!_OS Linux distro.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi’s New RISC-V SBC

  
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable

  
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All

  
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features

  
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing

  
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room

  
today's leftovers

  
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News

  
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Linux Devices

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135

  
Security and Linux Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More

  
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election

  
Today in Techrights

  
